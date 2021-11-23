Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $803,663.35 and approximately $13,832.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00220510 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

