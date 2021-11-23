BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,442.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $23,442.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.00400869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00193314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00099790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.