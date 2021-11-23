BitCore (BTX) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $476,459.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,834.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.20 or 0.07546818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00374547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.49 or 0.00998501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.99 or 0.00425781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.00443411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005871 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

