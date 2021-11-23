BitTorrent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $452.12 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $452.12 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008852 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

