BitTube Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $645.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00419915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,947,964 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

