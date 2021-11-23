Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Down 52% Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $130,717.78 and approximately $776.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.66 or 0.00370942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.