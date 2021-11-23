Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Hills by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

