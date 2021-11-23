Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 260,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.