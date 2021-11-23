BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 17451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after buying an additional 855,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 281,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 197,231 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

