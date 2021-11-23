BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.