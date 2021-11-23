BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of BST opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

