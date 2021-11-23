BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.