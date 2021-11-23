BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

BUI stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

