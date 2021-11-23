Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

