Blocery Hits One Day Volume of $12.23 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $12.23 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.