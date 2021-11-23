Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0187 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $428,882.97 and approximately $8.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

