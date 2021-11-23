BlockBank (BBANK) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $1.47 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,176,973 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

