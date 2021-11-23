Blockport Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Blockport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

