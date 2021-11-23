Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 61,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

