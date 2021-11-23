Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $106.44 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $106.44 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,598,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

