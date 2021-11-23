B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
BMRRY stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
