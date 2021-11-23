BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

BM Technologies stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

