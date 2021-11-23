Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $9,476.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

