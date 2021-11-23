BOLT Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $7.94 million and $142,114.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

