BOMB Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $334,574.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,990.53 or 0.99646124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00551294 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,841 coins and its circulating supply is 897,053 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

