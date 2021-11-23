Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $966,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.