Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. 17,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

