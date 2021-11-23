BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $16,893.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CRYPTO:BAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppétit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

