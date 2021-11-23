Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Boqii has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.84.
BQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Boqii Company Profile
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
