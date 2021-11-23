Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Boqii has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Boqii worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

BQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

