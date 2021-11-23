BORA Price Tops $1.17 (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, BORA has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $545.72 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.