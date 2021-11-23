Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 289,802 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

