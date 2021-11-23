Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0017 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $389,878.02 and approximately $33,923.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

