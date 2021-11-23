Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.06

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

