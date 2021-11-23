BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.