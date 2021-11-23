Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 181,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

