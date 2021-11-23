BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading 2.4% Higher

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.14 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 38,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 425,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.59 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.30.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

