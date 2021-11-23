Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 4,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

