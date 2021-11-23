Bread Hits Market Cap of $15.17 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Bread has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $1.70 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

