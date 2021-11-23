Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.82

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.82 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 96.10 ($1.26). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 983,818 shares.

BREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

