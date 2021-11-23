Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.06

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.06 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.02). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 249,272 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 382.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

