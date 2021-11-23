Brian O. Casey Buys 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 6,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,541. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

