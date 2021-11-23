Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $365,821.30 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 369,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

