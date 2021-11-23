Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $133.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.31 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $120.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $494.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $413,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

