Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $333.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.80 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

