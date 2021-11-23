Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $81.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.46 million and the lowest is $71.07 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

