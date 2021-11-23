Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $832.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

