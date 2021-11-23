Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Covanta by 42.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $129,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14. Covanta has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

