Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 458.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

