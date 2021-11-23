Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock worth $1,304,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

