Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of TECK opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,272,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

